City offers help for elderly fire victims

COLORADO SPRINGS — All 118 elderly residents of the Regency Tower in Southwest Colorado Springs have now been displaced after a large fire at their apartment building Friday morning.

The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management is coordinating for all of those who need help.

As of Friday afternoon everyone displaced has been evacuated to a shelter at Cheyenne Mountain High School located at 1200 Cresta Rd. It’s recommended all family members reunite with their loved ones at the high school.

There is also a public call center open to help family and friends learn information about their displaced loved ones or find out how to reunite. The number to call is 719-575-8888.

It’s unknown when residents will be able to return to the Regency Tower due to ongoing firefighter inspections and a necessary utility outage.