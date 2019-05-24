Burn restrictions now in place in Teller County

WOODLAND PARK — Just in time for Memorial Day weekend the Teller County Sheriff has announced restrictions on open burning.

Effective now until further notice the entire county is under an Open Burning Restriction, but you can still enjoy grilling and some campfires.

Here’s what is allowed while restrictions are in place:

-Barbecues and pits can be used as long as they are 10 feet away from any combustible materials

-Campfires may also be started as long as they are in a designated fire pit and kept 25 feet away from structures and other combustible materials.

-Fire pits can be used, but must be at least 18 inches deep and 3 feet in diameter.

-A garden hose/accessible water supply or other fire extinguisher must be readily accessible.

-All fires and sources of heat must be constantly attended.

Here’s what is NOT allowed while restrictions are in place:

-Open burning of any materials that are not contained in a fireplace, barbecue, grill or pit.

-Use of any fireworks, model rockets, explosives or torches, including welding.

-No trash burning