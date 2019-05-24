Air Force Academy investigating possible cheating

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Air Force Academy is looking into whether or not 10 cadets may have cheated on a final exam.

The Air Force Times is reporting that the exam in question was a mathematics final for several freshmen. The investigation does not involve any seniors and will not affect graduation.

Academy spokesperson Lt. Col. Tracy Bunko told the Air Force Times that after preliminary questioning, all 10 cases would be forwarded to the cadet honor process for further investigation.

“It is important to clarify that all or none of these [cadets] could ultimately be found in violation of our academic standards and the cadet honor code,” Bunko told the Air Force Times. “Any of them who are found in violation will face academic and disciplinary consequences.”

Back in 2017, 13 freshmen were accused of cheating on a basic knowledge test.