These four rescue dogs have waited more than 11 months to find their forever homes















COLORADO SPRINGS – Despite holding numerous adoption events, the Chihuahua and Small Dog Rescue in southern Colorado is still looking to find permanent homes for four of its older pups.

Dogs Cheyenne, Lady, Fozzy and Toast have spent a combined 57 months with foster families, still waiting to find their permanent homes.

Cheyenne has waited two years. She came to the rescue in 2017 after her last owner in Montrose couldn’t care for her anymore. The 8-year-old female is described as “the face of sweetness and gentleness” and she loves to go on walks and is very playful for her age.

Lady is 11 years old and doesn’t have many teeth left, but that doesn’t stop her from eating kibble or being super sweet.

“She is totally a couch potato, she loves to snuggle. She still has a little bit of spunk still in her though. She is very centered on her foster mom,” said Marni Mannon, who serves on the Board of Chihuahua and Small Dog Rescue.

Lady also loves basking in the sun and showing affection to her foster mom. She came to the rescue from a hoarding situation and is looking for a good home after spending almost one year trying to find the right family to adopt her.

Fozzy is a short-hair chihuahua who loves meeting new people, but he gets very anxious when in a confined space with men.

“He’s a ladies man, [he’s] very comfortable with women,” Mannon said.

He’s also comfortable with his foster siblings and loves to play with them. However, he’s best in a home without cats or guys. Fozzy is 10 years old.

Finally, Toast has been waiting for more than 11 months to find her home as well. The 8-year-old female short coat chihuahua is blind in one eye, but that doesn’t stop her from showing lots of affection to her foster family.

She’s doing great with small children and she does well with cats.

Both Fozzy and Toast were also taken in from the same hoarding situation that Lady was rescued from.

The rescue currently has 16 dogs available for adoption. The dogs stay with foster families until they can find their homes. The non-profit organization covers medical and dental expenses prior to adoption. Every dog is also chipped.

Adoption fees for these four dogs run between $150 and $275 to help cover vet fees. Cheyenne, Lady and Fozzy are all available for $150. Toast is available for $275. The Chihuahua and Small Dog Rescue does not adopt outside of Colorado.

To adopt, you must fill out an adoption form with the organization. CLICK HERE to access that form.