Teen sentenced to 20 years for killing of motorcyclist in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – One of the teens questioned about the shooting death of a motorcyclist last fall near Memorial Park has pleaded guilty to second degree murder.

18-year-old Santino Brown was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in the death of 30-year-old Terrell Cortez Madrid Duran. Following release from prison, Brown will have a mandatory 5 years of parole.

Duran was shot while riding along the 1300 block of E. Las Animas Street back in late August. Colorado Springs Police said he was shot in the back then fell of the motorcycle and died.

Police arrested two teens found nearby. At the time, the suspects were 15 and 17-years-old.