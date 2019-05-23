Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Teen sentenced to 20 years for killing of motorcyclist in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – One of the teens questioned about the shooting death of a motorcyclist last fall near Memorial Park has pleaded guilty to second degree murder.

18-year-old Santino Brown was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in the death of 30-year-old Terrell Cortez Madrid Duran. Following release from prison, Brown will have a mandatory 5 years of parole.

Memorial Park motorcycle shooting
A Colorado Springs Police officer checks for evidence on the motorcycle of a man shot along Las Animas St. (Aug 2018 – KOAA)

Duran was shot while riding along the 1300 block of E. Las Animas Street back in late August.  Colorado Springs Police said he was shot in the back then fell of the motorcycle and died.

Police arrested two teens found nearby. At the time, the suspects were 15 and 17-years-old.

 

 

