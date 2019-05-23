Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Storms leave Colorado’s drought map completely clear

Drought monitor

COLORADO SPRINGS – Recent snows and rains have almost completely eliminated all areas of drought and abnormally dry conditions in Colorado for the first time since records were kept.

The Colorado Climate Center tweeted Thursday that Colorado has never been completely void of abnormally dry conditions since the US Drought Monitor began in 2000. At the moment, only .01% of the state is considered abnormally dry, and it isn’t visible on the drought map.

The last time drought conditions were this favorable was in 2001, when just .13% of the state was considered abnormally dry.

The state’s snowpack is also boasting incredible numbers as well. Currently, the state’s snowpack is 240% of average for this time of the year.

The basins in the southern half of the state are doing even better than that compared to the northern half of the state.

The San Juan & Dolores, Upper Rio Grande and Gunnison basins are all above 300 percent. The Arkansas snowpack is 261 percent of average.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
