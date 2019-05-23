Snowpack up–drought conditions at nearly zero in Colorado

Snowpack this time of year usually starts falling off with the spring melt–instead, it continues to rise because of snowstorms in May. All the water has also cleared drought conditions.

For the first time in decades, drought conditions across the state are essentially non-existent. The U.S. Drought Monitor tracking map uses color coding to show the extent of dry conditions. The newest map is 99.99% clear of color codes in Colorado. This is the best conditions since the mapping started in 2000.

This year’s snowpack shows the water trend in Colorado. Statewide the snowpack in May is 240% percent of what is considered average.