Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Snowpack up–drought conditions at nearly zero in Colorado

Snowpack this time of year usually starts falling off with the spring melt–instead, it continues to rise because of snowstorms in May. All the water has also cleared drought conditions.

For the first time in decades, drought conditions across the state are essentially non-existent. The U.S. Drought Monitor tracking map uses color coding to show the extent of dry conditions. The newest map is 99.99% clear of color codes in Colorado. This is the best conditions since the mapping started in 2000.

This year’s snowpack shows the water trend in Colorado. Statewide the snowpack in May is 240% percent of what is considered average.

Bill Folsom

Bill Folsom

Bill Folsom is a reporter at KOAA News 5 in Southern Colorado
More News
Secretary of State spent $1800 on employee travel to Alabama in past 3 years

Secretary of State spent $1800 on employee travel to Alabama in past 3 years

7:03 pm
Snowpack up–drought conditions at nearly zero in Colorado

Snowpack up–drought conditions at nearly zero in Colorado

6:50 pm
Flags placed at the USAFA cemetery ahead of Memorial Day

Flags placed at the USAFA cemetery ahead of Memorial Day

5:32 pm
Secretary of State spent $1800 on employee travel to Alabama in past 3 years
Capitol Watch

Secretary of State spent $1800 on employee travel to Alabama in past 3 years

Snowpack up–drought conditions at nearly zero in Colorado
Covering Colorado

Snowpack up–drought conditions at nearly zero in Colorado

Flags placed at the USAFA cemetery ahead of Memorial Day
Covering Colorado

Flags placed at the USAFA cemetery ahead of Memorial Day

Scroll to top
Skip to content