Sexually violent predator moving to Canon City

CANON CITY – Police in Canon City are advising residents that a sexually violent predator will begin living in the town starting next week.

Howard E. Alley was convicted of sexual assault on a child on June 12, 2003. He will begin living at 2949 Central Avenue on June 12, 2003. He’s a 52-year–old white male, 5’11” tall, and weighing about 160 pounds.

Police remind residents that actions taken toward any registered sex offender, including vandalism, verbal or written threats of harm, or physical assault against the offender, his or her family or employer, can lead to arrest and prosecution.

Anyone who believes a crime is being or will be committed must contact the Canon City Police Department or Fremont County Sheriff’s office.

CCPD also encourages families to talk to their children about this issue, but remember these tips:

  • Avoid scary details
  • Use language that is honest and age appropriate
  • Teach them not to harass or visit the offender’s home or yard
  • Teach them to tell a safe adult if anyone acts inappropriately towards them (creepy, too friendly, threatening, etc.).
Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
