Pueblo D-60 Cutting Pre-K Staff

PUEBLO – New information tonight on the decision by Pueblo City Schools to cut 36 education assistant positions from its pre-kindergarten program.

D-60 spokesman Dalton Sprouse told News5 that the district currently uses grant money to pay for those positions and since free, full day kindergarten is now Colorado law, it changes the rules for that money and how it is used. Sprouse said “we are no longer allowed to pay our education assistants from the specific funds that we’ve used in the past.”

So we asked, shouldn’t full day kindergarten help save those positions? The district told us that between declining enrollment and the number of at-risk kids dropping, there isn’t enough money available to pay for all those positions.

However, they say that the district is trying to figure out a way to fill that personnel gap when the new school year begins in the Fall.

