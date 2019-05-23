Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Pueblo D-60 Cutting Pre-K Staff

PUEBLO – New information tonight on the decision by Pueblo City Schools to cut 36 education assistant positions from its pre-kindergarten program.

D-60 spokesman Dalton Sprouse told News5 that the district currently uses grant money to pay for those positions and since free, full day kindergarten is now Colorado law, it changes the rules for that money and how it is used. Sprouse said “we are no longer allowed to pay our education assistants from the specific funds that we’ve used in the past.”

So we asked, shouldn’t full day kindergarten help save those positions? The district told us that between declining enrollment and the number of at-risk kids dropping, there isn’t enough money available to pay for all those positions.

However, they say that the district is trying to figure out a way to fill that personnel gap when the new school year begins in the Fall.

f

Rob Quirk

Rob Quirk

News5 Evening News Anchor
More News
Senate passes bill to crack down on robocalls

Senate passes bill to crack down on robocalls

8:09 pm
Pueblo D-60 Cutting Pre-K Staff

Pueblo D-60 Cutting Pre-K Staff

8:00 pm
Secretary of State spent $1800 on employee travel to Alabama in past 3 years

Secretary of State spent $1800 on employee travel to Alabama in past 3 years

7:03 pm
Senate passes bill to crack down on robocalls
News

Senate passes bill to crack down on robocalls

Pueblo D-60 Cutting Pre-K Staff
Covering Colorado

Pueblo D-60 Cutting Pre-K Staff

Secretary of State spent $1800 on employee travel to Alabama in past 3 years
Capitol Watch

Secretary of State spent $1800 on employee travel to Alabama in past 3 years

Scroll to top
Skip to content