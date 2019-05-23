Popular mountain passes will not be open for Memorial Day weekend

DENVER — Memorial Day weekend is usually the unofficial kick-off to the summer season, but there is a delay in Colorado’s high country.

If your family has plans to head to the mountains for the long weekend, be aware winter-like conditions still exist in many areas, in others travel is still impossible due to recent heavy snowfall.

CDOT has released an updated list of passes that will be open and those that will remain closed while snow clearing operations continue.

OPEN (Friday, May 24th):

-Guanella Pass between Georgetown and Grant

DELAYED:

-State Highway 5 (Mount Evans Highway)

-State Highway 82 (Independence Pass) between Twin Lakes and Aspen. Early June opening

-Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park

-Kebler Pass outside Crested Butte

-Cottonwood Pass between Buena Vista and Gunnison County. June 22nd opening.