Governor Jared Polis signs law limiting out of pocket costs for insulin to $100 per month

DENVER – Governor Jared Polis has signed a new law capping the out of pocket costs for prescription insulin drugs to $100 for a one-month supply.

The law requires an insurance carrier to keep that price cap no matter how much or what type of insulin a patient requires to control their diabetes.

The average out-of-pocket costs for a one-month supply of insulin ranges between $600-$900.

Insulin Bill signed
Colorado Governor Jared Polis signs HB19-1216 limiting out of pocket costs for insulin to $100 per month.

As part of this law, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office is directed to investigate all facets of health care related to diabetes care to “ensure adequate consumer price protections” with a long-term goal of finding solutions to be considered by the Colorado General Assembly.

According to analysis by the Legislative Council Staff, roughly 300,000 people in Colorado have a Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes diagnosis. Of that number, about 45,000 are insulin dependent.

“For Coloradans living with Type 1 Diabetes, insulin is essential to their survival – it is the same as oxygen. The skyrocketing cost of insulin is outrageous and it is literally putting people’s lives at risk,” said Rep. Roberts, D-Avon. “With this new law, Coloradans will no longer be forced to choose between this life-saving and life-sustaining drug and their other expenses.”

READ HB19-1216

Benjamin Lloyd

Benjamin Lloyd

Digital Executive Producer for KOAA News 5. Email - blloyd@koaa.com Twitter: @Ben_L_Lloyd​
