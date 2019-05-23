Free shuttles available this summer for Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS – The shuttles at Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak are back in action this summer to help visitors save energy for their hike and to save room at the top of America’s Mountain.

The shuttle for Pikes Peak is mandatory for most vehicles, with exclusions for vehicles carrying people with mobility disabilities or children in car seats. Access to the peak cannot be guaranteed to other vehicles, including motorcycles. More on Pikes Peak parking can be found below.

As for Garden of the Gods Park, shuttles will be available from the end of May until the beginning of September for anyone. The buses are accessible to visitors with disabilities and persons with service animals. Pets are not allowed on the shuttles.

Visitors can still drive through the park, come in on foot or by bicycle. There are pull off areas for parking throughout the area.

While use of the shuttle system is not mandatory, it is encouraged, as the service is free. You’ll find parking available and shuttle service from the overflow parking lot east of Rock Ledge Ranch and the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center.

The shuttles run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with stops at:

Overflow parking lot east of Rock Ledge Ranch

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site (when open)

The Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center

The intersection of Gateway Road and Juniper Way Loop, which connects to a trail into the Central Garden zone

Additional parking is available at the Garden of the Gods Trading Post on the south side of the park and in designated lots throughout the park. There is no shuttle access from these locations.

MORE: City of Colorado Springs – Garden of the Gods Park Shuttle

Shuttle service to the summit of Pikes Peak will return Friday, May 24th.

First put into service in 2018, the temporary, complimentary shuttles are being reinstated due to limited parking space at the summit lot, according to the City of Colorado Springs. The limited parking space is due to the construction of the new Pikes Peak summit Complex.

Beginning Friday, those looking to access the summit will be directed to one of two available parking lots where they can catch a shuttle, which are 15-passenger vans. The lots are located at the 13-mile and 16-mile highway markers. The 16-mile lot is also known as “Devil’s Playground.” In July, the most popular month for visitors, a third lot will also be available at the 7-mile marker, according to the city.

The city said vehicles carrying people with mobility disabilities or children in car seats can will be given priority to park at the summit. Summit access cannot be guaranteed for any other vehicle, including motorcycles. People with mobility disabilities can use the shuttle but should notify staff at the Gateway so an ADA shuttle will be available at the shuttle lot. Pets and bicycles are not allowed on the shuttles.

The shuttle is expected to operate through mid-October, according to the City.

Visitors who don’t plan to reach the summit by car, like fisherman, hikers, and cyclists, can utilize the highway as normal.

Construction of the new Summit Complex is expected to last through the fall of 2020.

You can find the latest shuttle information here: www.coloradosprings.gov/pikespeakshuttle [coloradosprings.gov].