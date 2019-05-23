Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Flags placed at the USAFA cemetery ahead of Memorial Day

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Air Force Academy is honoring our nations fallen soldiers ahead of Memorial Day.

Volunteers placed close to 1,300 flags on graves at the Academy Cemetery on Thursday. Many of the volunteers come back every year to honor all who have served in our armed forces. Those volunteering for the first time say it was a special feeling.

“It makes me appreciate what we have and that a lot of people don’t understand, having done all these deployments and seeing a lot of people fall and die for the freedoms that we have today,” said Maj. Rigoberto Perez, U.S. Air Force.

Among those buried at the cemetery, the Academy’s first superintendent, Lt.Gen. Hubert Harmon.

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay produces the 6 p.m. newscasts on News 5. She has worked in Southern Colorado since Oct. 2016.
5:32 pm
5:15 pm
4:42 pm
