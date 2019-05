EL PASO COUNTY – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office seized two emaciated horses from a property Wednesday morning.

Deputies with the Rural Enforcement Outreach Unit arrested Dorice Justice after they determined the horses were emaciated and criminally neglected.

She faces two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. She relinquished ownership of the horses to the sheriff’s office.

The horses were located at in the 5800 block of Hoss Point. They were taken to a boarding facility to receive care.