Dan Prenzlow named Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director

DENVER – Governor Jared Polis announced he’s appointed Dan Prenzlow as the new Director of Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Prenzlow currently serves as Southeast Regional Manager for CPW, based in Colorado Springs, and has a “lifelong dedication and passion” for Colorado’s natural resources and recreation opportunities.

He has 33 years of experience with the agency and served on the CPW leadership team when the Colorado Division of Wildlife and the Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation merged into Colorado Parks and wildlife in 2011.

Prenzlow has built relationships with a wide range of Coloradans, including outdoor recreationists, sportsmen’s groups, legislators, local and state elected officials, conservation organizations, and other agencies.

“It is an honor to be trusted to lead this organization that I have dedicated my professional life to serving,” Prenzlow said. “I am grateful to Governor Jared Polis and Executive Director Dan Gibbs of the Department of Natural Resources, as well as the Parks and Wildlife Commission, who are giving me this opportunity.”

Prenzlow received his BS in Wildlife Biology from Colorado State University in 1985 and joined the Division of Wildlife in 1986 as a District Wildlife Manager patrolling the Castle Rock area.