CSU research: CBD shows promise for treating epileptic dogs

FT. COLLINS — Researchers at Colorado State University in Ft. Collins call their latest study “promising” and “exciting” after looking into the use of CBD for dogs with epilepsy.

The study led by Dr. Stephanie McGrath involved 16 pet dogs, 9 were treated with CBD for their condition, 7 in a control group were treated with a placebo.

Dr. McGrath found that 89% of dogs who received CBD in the clinical trial had a reduction in the frequency of seizures.

Dogs in the treatment group received CBD oil for 12 weeks, the oil was derived from a hemp plan containing 0.3% or less of the psychoactive component of cannabis, which is THC.

Dr. McGrath also described the ongoing research as important saying, “It’s really exciting that perhaps we can start looking at CBD in the future as an alternative to existing anticonvulsive drugs.”

Another study could be launched later this year to better understand the optimal dose of CBD to treat epilepsy in dogs.