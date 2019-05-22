Wounded Warriors ride

COLORADO SPRINGS – To coincide with the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend, our wounded warriors are coming together in Colorado Springs for the next two days for an adaptive cycling event.

The veterans participating were at the Wolf Lodge on Wednesday being outfitted for the fifteen-mile rides in Colorado Springs on Thursday and Friday. These kinds of events, put on by the Wounded Warrior Project are so much more than just a cycling race or ride, it’s an important tool for our veterans, many of whom, are struggling after they leave the service with a disability.

David Griego with the Wounded Warrior Project, told News5, ”We use the bike as a tool to kind of re-connect them back with the community, back with other veterans and help get them out of their house and re-connected not only to their community and veterans, but with

themselves.”

The Thursday ride will run from Penrose Hospital North to Penrose Hospital Main, and then on Friday, they will ride fifteen miles from Garden of the Gods to the U.S. Olympic Training Center.

We thank them for their service and sacrifice, and honor and remember all of our men and women in uniform through the years who have paid the ultimate price in the fight for our freedom, this Memorial Day weekend.