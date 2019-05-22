Trail Ridge Road will not be open for holiday weekend

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NTL. PARK — Plow crews have been working to clear one of America’s most scenic roadways in time for Memorial Day weekend, but Colorado’s weather has changed those plans.

A storm that hit the state this week also impacted the highest elevations in Rocky Mountain National Park and as a result Trail Ridge Road will be delaying in opening.

Snowplow drivers are continuing their work to clear anywhere from 18 to 22 feet of snow, but are facing an uphill battle due to late spring storms that are bringing additional snow, high winds and freezing temperatures. With conditions as they are now, the park says it’s not possible to predict when the road will open.

For now, bicyclists and those on foot are able to travel the road, but are asked to be aware of signs alerting to plow operations and restricted areas.