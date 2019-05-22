TESSA launches “It’s Not Okay”

COLORADO SPRINGS – The domestic violence prevention group TESSA announced a new campaign Wednesday called “It’s Not Okay.”

The goal is to help stop abusive relationships.TESSA wants to stop abusers instead of concentrating on victims after the fact.

Springs Police get an average of 35 domestic violence calls a day.

“Nationally, one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes. Folks, that is simply unacceptable,” Springs Mayor John Suthers.

The campaign is the result of the work of the “No Excuse For Abuse” task force, representing 50 organizations.