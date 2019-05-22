Riverside Mobile Home Park demolished in Fountain

FOUNTAIN- After months of work and moving a couple dozen people out of their homes, El Paso County is now looking forward to a new chapter where the Riverside Mobile Home Park stands.

“It’s actually a big relief because these projects take a lot of time, there’s a lot of involvement,” said Pete Vujcich, with El Paso County.

The neighbors in Fountain were told to move over erosion concerns along the cliff at Fountain Creek.

All of the people living in the mobile home park were offered various amounts of money to relocate.

“It wasn’t a ‘we pick where they got to live,” said Vujcich, ” they were given an eligibility determination with those grant funds so they were able to move where it fit their needs”

Now, the county is looking to make improvements to the area by making it an open space, with trails to connect to Christian Open Space in Fountain.

The project will cost a couple million dollars to complete.