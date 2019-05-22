Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police activity at home on Ranch Dr. in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – There is a heavy police presence at a home on the northeast side of Colorado Springs.

Police have taped off a home on Ranch Dr., near Nightingale.

Information is limited at this time.

A News 5 crew on scene says one person has been taken to the hospital and police have a man detained. We will update the story once we learn more.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
More News
Restaurant issues lead to building change

Restaurant issues lead to building change

7:13 pm
Snow storm aggravates pothole problems

Snow storm aggravates pothole problems

7:01 pm
Salvaging plants and trees damaged by late season snow

Salvaging plants and trees damaged by late season snow

6:40 pm
Restaurant issues lead to building change
Covering Colorado

Restaurant issues lead to building change

Snow storm aggravates pothole problems
News

Snow storm aggravates pothole problems

Salvaging plants and trees damaged by late season snow
Covering Colorado

Salvaging plants and trees damaged by late season snow

Scroll to top
Skip to content