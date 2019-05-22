More fast food restaurants trying out meatless menu items

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
(NBC News) More restaurant chains are adding plant-based protein to their menus.

Little Caesars is offering a supreme pizza topped with vegetarian sausage at select locations, and Burger King has launched a plant-based whopper, after trying out a similar burger in test markets, where it saw about a 20 percent increase in traffic.

Beyond Meat is another company driving food innovation to make modern meat alternatives taste more like the real deal.

Full flavor and added health benefits are driving omnivores and businesses to take a bite out of the trend, with Tyson and Nestle developing their own meatless makeovers.

Plant-based alternatives are a good way to save fat and calories, but they do cost a little more than regular meat. The Impossible Whopper is about $1 more than the regular Whopper at Burger King, and Little Caesars’ Impossible Supreme pizza costs about $2 more than its Ultimate Supreme pizza.

