Mesa County man arrested on multiple counts of sex crimes on a child

MESA COUNTY – According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Roman Cruz Lopez was arrested Tuesday after a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lopez faces two counts of Sexual Assault on a Child as Part of a Pattern of Abuse and nine counts of Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust.

Both are class 3 felonies.

The Sheriff’s Office said the charges stem from alleged incidents that occurred between April 2018 and May 2019 involving a juvenile victim.

Lopez is currently being held in the Mesa County Detention Facility.