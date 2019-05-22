Local college addressing nursing shortage

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
PUEBLO – Pueblo Community College is addressing medical needs in southern Colorado.

PCC introduced three new programs on Wednesday to address the nursing shortage.

Students will now be able to earn a bachelor degree in Nursing or join the Paramedic to Registered Nurse program.

Kegan Godbey, a PCC instructor and student, told News5 the new programs will allow her to continue her health care career while still being able to work professionally on a full-time basis as well as not having to sacrifice time with her family.

Another new bachelor degree was also introduced in Respiratory Therapy.

