Judge will not allow cameras at Frazee arraignment hearing

COLORADO SPRINGS – A judge determined Wednesday that cameras will not be allowed inside the courtroom for Patrick Frazee’s arraignment hearing scheduled for Friday.

Frazee, the man accused of murdering Kelsey Berreth last November, is expected to enter a plea during the hearing.

Cameras were allowed in Frazee’s previously scheduled arraignment on April 5, when the hearing was delayed to allow investigators to test more evidence in the case. Cameras were also allowed in court on Dec. 31, 2018, when he was formally charged.

Judge Scott Sells said the following in his denial for expanded media coverage for the hearing:

“I have determined that any expanded media coverage of the arraignment on May 24, 2019 would interfere with the rights of the parties to a fair trial and would create adverse effects greater than those caused by traditional media coverage. No expanded media coverage of any type will be permitted.”

Cameras weren’t allowed inside Frazee’s preliminary hearing, which featured testimony from law enforcement officials that relayed explosive allegations made against Frazee.

News5’s Sam Kraemer will attend the hearing and we will provide coverage of the hearing on koaa.com. The hearing is scheduled to happen at 8:30 a.m.

Frazee, 32, is accused of killing his fiancé, Kelsey Berreth, by beating her with a baseball bat on Thanksgiving and burning her body a few days later.

He faces eight total charges — two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder, one count of tampering with a deceased human body and two counts of a crime of violence. If Frazee pleads not guilty, the case is headed for trial.

District Attorney Dan May said previously that his office will have nine weeks to make a decision about pursuing the death penalty in the case after he enters a plea.

May did not comment when asked if his office is pursuing a plea deal with Frazee. A months-long search of the Midway landfill for Berreth’s remains ended in April without the recovery of any evidence.

Woodland Park police said the investigation is still active and they are committed to bringing justice to Kelsey’s family.