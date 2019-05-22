How out of the ordinary was our late May snow?

Heavy snow fell across El Paso and Teller Counties earlier this week, but just how unusual was it to see snow this late into May?

What was normal about Monday & Tuesday’s snowfall?

The normal part about this week’s snow is that it’s pretty standard for Colorado Springs to receive snow well into mid-May.

Looking back at data recorded at the Colorado Springs airport (the most reliable past snowfall data available), there has been measurable snow recorded through almost the entire month of May, especially from the 1st through the 17th. The latest measurable snow in May happened on May 29th in 1990, with 0.2 inches recorded.

What was abnormal about this week’s snow?

The abnormal part of Monday and Tuesday’s snow was the quantity that fell. Colorado Springs saw reports ranging from 5 to 12 inches of snow across town! According to the airport, 2 inches fell Monday and 2.9 inches fell Tuesday, with a storm total of 4.9 inches.

Since past records only indicate snowfall at the airport, it’s difficult to know how this storm really stacked up against past events. Based on past records, it snowed 3.1″ at the Springs airport back in 1954, meaning other parts of town likely saw totals that were double or near double on the north side.

It’s reasonable to assume, based on evidence, that this was one of the top 3 biggest snows in May, and probably the largest amount we’ve ever seen this late into the year.

Can it snow into June?

It can absolutely snow into June in Colorado Springs and in fact, we’ve seen it before! The latest measurable snowfall recorded at the Springs airport occurred on June 10th, 1975. On that day, 1.1 inches was recorded in the city. Knowing the layout of Colorado Springs and the elevation rise on the north side of town, it’s not a stretch to assume that parts of the city probably received more than 1.1 inches that day.