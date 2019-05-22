Expect mosquitoes to be out in full force this summer

PUEBLO – The arch nemesis of anyone who spends time outside is about to make its return.

“We do expect to start the season with a lot of mosquitoes,” said Chuck Rodosevich, Vector Disease Control.

Velocity Disease Control in Pueblo says that mosquitoes will be back in full force starting next week across Southern Colorado. The group was in the Steel City Wednesday checking mosquito breeding grounds.

Velocity says between the wet winter and the recent snowstorm, you can expect the bloodsuckers to be very busy this season.

“We should get a mosquito bloom from the rain,” said Rodosevich. “Then we will get into a typical season of control and mosquito laying eggs.”

The exterminator group says for mosquito protection remember the four D’s: