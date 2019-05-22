Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Expect mosquitoes to be out in full force this summer

PUEBLO – The arch nemesis of anyone who spends time outside is about to make its return.

“We do expect to start the season with a lot of mosquitoes,” said Chuck Rodosevich, Vector Disease Control.

Velocity Disease Control in Pueblo says that mosquitoes will be back in full force starting next week across Southern Colorado. The group was in the Steel City Wednesday checking mosquito breeding grounds.

Velocity says between the wet winter and the recent snowstorm, you can expect the bloodsuckers to be very busy this season.

“We should get a mosquito bloom from the rain,” said Rodosevich. “Then we will get into a typical season of control and mosquito laying eggs.”

The exterminator group says for mosquito protection remember the four D’s:

  • Stay inside during dusk and dawn
  • Dress in long sleeves and pants
  • Drain your standing water
  • Wear DEET
Lindsay Sax

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay produces the 6 p.m. newscasts on News 5. She has worked in Southern Colorado since Oct. 2016.
More News
Serial cyberstalker could avoid prison again under plea deal

Serial cyberstalker could avoid prison again under plea deal

4:29 pm
Expect mosquitoes to be out in full force this summer

Expect mosquitoes to be out in full force this summer

4:15 pm
US officials: Plan may send up to 10,000 troops to Mideast

US officials: Plan may send up to 10,000 troops to Mideast

4:11 pm
Serial cyberstalker could avoid prison again under plea deal
Covering Colorado

Serial cyberstalker could avoid prison again under plea deal

Expect mosquitoes to be out in full force this summer
Covering Colorado

Expect mosquitoes to be out in full force this summer

US officials: Plan may send up to 10,000 troops to Mideast
News

US officials: Plan may send up to 10,000 troops to Mideast

Scroll to top
Skip to content