Driver accused of deadly I-70 crash thanks supporters in Facebook video

DENVER – The semi-truck driver accused of causing a fiercy crash on I-70 that killed four people and injured multiple spoke publicly for the first time since the deadly crash on April 25.

In a nearly 30-minute Facebook live video, 23-year-old Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, offered his condolences to the four families impacted by the crash and thanked those who have supported him over the past several weeks.

“First, I want to give my condolences to the families of the people who passed away in the accident… I am hurt. It’s very hard. Very, very hard,” said Aguilera-Mederos in the video. Aguilera-Mederos, who posted bond, was speaking alongside his wife, Nailan Gonzalez.

In the video, Aguilera-Mederos, a Cuban national from Texas, also thanked God “who performed a miracle so that I could live.” He also thanked those who have donated money to him or his family. “I don’t know how to pay you back for what you’ve done for me. For all the love and support you’ve given me. This is just very, very hard,” Aguilera-Medeors said. He also told the thousands of viewers that were watching that he is seeing a psychologist “because I’m not doing good at all.”

“I asked them (my lawyer and psychologist), as a favor, to allow me to speak to you to thank you for the love and support,” Aguilera-Mederos said. “You can’t imagine what it’s like when one is at rock bottom and you see the love of everyone and how they come together to help. I can’t find the words to express my gratitude.”

Aguilera-Mederos is charged with 36 felonies, including four counts of vehicular homicide for his involvement in the crash. Prosecutors say he tried to flee the scene and they asked a judge to require him to wear a GPS monitoring device.

(Written by Óscar A. Contreras, digital content producer, KMGH)