Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Manitou Springs to host wildfire evacuation drill

COLORADO SPRINGS – Residents of the Crystal Park, Upper Skyway and Crystal Hills neighborhoods are invited to attend a community meeting May 23 to learn more about and register to participate in a wildfire evacuation drill that is happening on June 8.

The information meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Manitou Springs City Hall, located at 606 Manitou Ave. The drill will be at 9 a.m. to noon on June 8. Participants will be asked to evacuate their neighborhoods and travel to Holmes Middle School, which is at 2455 Mesa Rd, in Colorado Springs, for lunch and a Community Preparedness Fair. The drill is hosted by El Paso County, the City of Colorado Springs and the City of Manitou Springs.

During the exercise on June 8, residents will receive first-hand experience evacuating their home in an emergency. They will also know where shelter locations are and learn about multiple resources and information they need to know during a wildfire or any other emergency.