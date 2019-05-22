Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Breckenridge Ski Resort extending season until June 9

Breckenridge snowboarders
Snowboarders at Breckenridge on Feb. 11, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Elisabeth Biebl/Vail Resorts)

BRECKENRIDGE – After a record-breaking winter season and spring snowfall, Breckenridge Ski Resort is extending their ski and snowboarding season until June 9.

The resort will remain open daily through Memorial Day, May 27, and then will shift to a weekend schedule, offering skiing and riding on Saturdays and Sundays, June 1-2 and June 8-9, weather conditions permitting.

During the two additional weekends, operations will continue to based out of Peak 7, with access to primarily advanced and expert level terrain, via the Independence SuperChair.

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic is a morning producer at KOAA News 5.
