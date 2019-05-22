Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Authorities raid multiple suspected illegal grows in the Denver area

CASTLE ROCK (KMGH) – Multiple large-scale marijuana-related raids took place Wednesday morning from Brighton to Castle Rock as part of a multi-year federal and local investigation into alleged black-market marijuana operations, Contact7 Investigates confirmed.

The raids took place after sunrise and marijuana plants were expected to be confiscated at numerous locations.

The Wednesday raids are part of the same investigation that led to home raids in January across the Denver metro area, as well as multiple other busts.

Law enforcement alleges these grows broke federal and state marijuana laws and did not comply with Colorado’s rules that legalized marijuana at the state level, sources told Contact7 Investigates. Growing or selling marijuana remains illegal under federal law.

Evidence that was used to obtain search warrants indicated marijuana was being grown in Colorado and shipped out of the state, Contact7 Investigates confirmed.

Past raids tied to the same investigation occurred in Arapahoe County, Adams County, Thornton, Firestone and the Tollgate Crossing neighborhood in Aurora over the past two years.

Based on Denver7’s reporting of past incidents and reporter observations Wednesday morning, more than 200 search warrants have been served in total.

Contact7 Investigates confirmed that the investigation is nearing a close.

No charges have been made public yet in conjunction with this lengthy investigation. It’s unclear if any people were arrested Wednesday.

Denver criminal defense attorney David Beller previously told Denver7 it is not uncommon for investigations to last years without arrests.

“Investigators regularly delay charging defendants for many reasons including leveraging their cooperation and hiding details of an ongoing case from other suspects,” Beller said. “Once a case is filed, a defendant has due process rights, meaning they have complete access to all reports, interviews, and moves of the investigation.”

(Author-Jace Larson – KMGH)

KMGH - Denver7

