Wet weather could impact Pueblo chile crops

PUEBLO — One of southern Colorado’s most popular and profitable crops has just recently been planted and is already facing intense spring storms.

Pueblo’s mesa farmlands are the home to the famous chiles and have recently gotten drenched with heavy rain.

Farmers say they are not concerned yet with the amount of moisture they’ve gotten, Dalton Milberger adds its a welcome sight for their crops, “the rain slows us down for a little while everything is already in the ground and up so it is just extra water. We will have to do a little more work next week to get caught up on weeds and maintenance.”

The chile plants that have been planted will be cared for until harvesting time in mid-July. The chiles will then be packaged and sold in a variety of forms, including roasted.

This years Pueblo Chile & Frijoles festival which brings together farmers from across the region will be held September 20th – 22nd in Pueblo’s historic Union district.