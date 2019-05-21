Weather closures and delays: May 21, 2019

A strong storm brought heavy, wet snow to the region, which is causing dangerous driving conditions across Colorado Springs and areas to the north.

El Paso County government officials are warning of hazardous driving conditions, and they’re asking drivers to stay off of roads unless it’s “absolutely necessary” to venture out. You can follow road conditions in our running live blog this morning.

Some school districts across the area have announced delayed starts or closures. View the full list below:

Schools:

Academy District 20 – 2 Hours Late

Calhan RJ1 – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No AVP

Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 – 2 Hours Late. High school finals begin at 9:00 am

Cripple Creek-Victor – 2 Hours Late

District 49 – Closed. No E-Learning day at FHS Tuesday. SSAE is on virtual learning schedule.

Edison 54JT – 2 Hours Late

Elizabeth Sch. Dist. – 1 Hour Late

Ellicott 22 – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No am pre school, no BOCES, no Beauty Salon

Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8 – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Harrison Dist. 2 – 2 Hours Late

Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 – Closed

Manitou Springs SD 14 – 2 Hours Late

Miami-Yoder District JT-60 – 2 Hours Late. Due to muddy roads.

Peyton 23JT – Closed

Widefield 3 – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Woodland Park RE-2 – 2 Hours Late

Private and Charter Schools:

Banning Lewis Academy – 2 Hours Late

Colorado Springs Charter Academy – 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten

Colorado Springs Christian Schools : Delayed Start

Delayed Start Colorado Springs Early Colleges – 2 Hours Late. Finals adjusted to 1 hour and 20 minutes each class

Corpus Christi Catholic School – 2 Hours Late

Divine Redeemer Catholic School – 2 Hours Late

Early Connections Learning Centers – 2 Hours Late. Sand Creek location opening at 10am. All other centers open regular hours

Evangelical Christian Acad. – 2 Hours Late

Fountain Valley School – 10 a.m. Start

James Irwin Charter Schools – 2 Hours Late. All Campuses

Pikes Peak Christian School – 10 AM Delayed Start

Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning – Closed

Primrose School of Briargate – Opening at 8:30am

Primrose School of Springs Ranch – 2 Hours Late

St. Mary’s High School – 2 Hours Late. School released at 1:10 PM Tuesday. Period 3 exam delayed until Wednesday.

The Vanguard School – 2 Hours Late

Thomas Maclaren School – 2 Hours Late. All Oral Evaluations scheduled for Tuesday, May 21, 2019 between 8:05 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. will be rescheduled.

Military:

Cheyenne Mtn Air Force Station – Delayed reporting no earlier than 0900 hours

Fort Carson – Delayed 2 hours for non-mission Soldiers report no later than 9:00am

Peterson Air Force Base: Delayed reporting no earlier than 0900 hours

Schriever Air Force Base: 2 hrs late for non-mission-essential staff

US Air Force Academy – 2 hrs late for non-mission-essential staff

Colleges & Universities:

Pikes Peak Community College – All campuses late start: 10 a.m.

Pima Medical Institute – 2 Hours Late

UCCS – UCCS is on delay. Campus offices, classes and activities held prior to 10 AM have been canceled. Normal operations will resume at 10 AM. Essential personnel need to report to work.

Organizations:

Cherokee Metropolitan District will open at 10 a.m.

Compassion International – 2 Hours Late. Opening at 10 a.m.

Focus on the Family – 2 Hours Late

Pikes Peak Library District – All PPLD facilities will have a delayed opening of 11 a.m.

Silver Key – 2 Hours Late

Churches/Synagogues:

Church For All Nations – No prayer. Offices opening at 9 am

Every Home for Christ – 2 Hours Late

Mountain Springs Church – 2 Hours Late. No staff meeting

New Life – Opening at 10 am

Radiant Church – Opening at 11 am

Vista Grande Baptist Church – 2 Hours Late

Businesses:

Ent Credit Union – Opening at 9 am

