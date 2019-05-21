Weather closures and delays: May 21, 2019

A strong storm brought heavy, wet snow to the region, which is causing dangerous driving conditions across Colorado Springs and areas to the north.
El Paso County government officials are warning of hazardous driving conditions, and they’re asking drivers to stay off of roads unless it’s “absolutely necessary” to venture out. You can follow road conditions in our running live blog this morning.
Some school districts across the area have announced delayed starts or closures. View the full list below:
Schools:
- Academy District 20 – 2 Hours Late
- Calhan RJ1 – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No AVP
- Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 – 2 Hours Late. High school finals begin at 9:00 am
- Cripple Creek-Victor – 2 Hours Late
- District 49 – Closed. No E-Learning day at FHS Tuesday. SSAE is on virtual learning schedule.
- Edison 54JT – 2 Hours Late
- Elizabeth Sch. Dist. – 1 Hour Late
- Ellicott 22 – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No am pre school, no BOCES, no Beauty Salon
- Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8 – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
- Harrison Dist. 2 – 2 Hours Late
- Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 – Closed
- Manitou Springs SD 14 – 2 Hours Late
- Miami-Yoder District JT-60 – 2 Hours Late. Due to muddy roads.
- Peyton 23JT – Closed
- Widefield 3 – 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
- Woodland Park RE-2 – 2 Hours Late
Private and Charter Schools:
- Banning Lewis Academy – 2 Hours Late
- Colorado Springs Charter Academy – 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten
- Colorado Springs Christian Schools: Delayed Start
- Colorado Springs Early Colleges – 2 Hours Late. Finals adjusted to 1 hour and 20 minutes each class
- Corpus Christi Catholic School – 2 Hours Late
- Divine Redeemer Catholic School – 2 Hours Late
- Early Connections Learning Centers – 2 Hours Late. Sand Creek location opening at 10am. All other centers open regular hours
- Evangelical Christian Acad. – 2 Hours Late
- Fountain Valley School – 10 a.m. Start
- James Irwin Charter Schools – 2 Hours Late. All Campuses
- Pikes Peak Christian School – 10 AM Delayed Start
- Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning – Closed
- Primrose School of Briargate – Opening at 8:30am
- Primrose School of Springs Ranch – 2 Hours Late
- St. Mary’s High School – 2 Hours Late. School released at 1:10 PM Tuesday. Period 3 exam delayed until Wednesday.
- The Vanguard School – 2 Hours Late
- Thomas Maclaren School – 2 Hours Late. All Oral Evaluations scheduled for Tuesday, May 21, 2019 between 8:05 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. will be rescheduled.
Military:
- Cheyenne Mtn Air Force Station – Delayed reporting no earlier than 0900 hours
- Fort Carson – Delayed 2 hours for non-mission Soldiers report no later than 9:00am
- Peterson Air Force Base: Delayed reporting no earlier than 0900 hours
- Schriever Air Force Base: 2 hrs late for non-mission-essential staff
- US Air Force Academy – 2 hrs late for non-mission-essential staff
Colleges & Universities:
- Pikes Peak Community College – All campuses late start: 10 a.m.
- Pima Medical Institute – 2 Hours Late
- UCCS – UCCS is on delay. Campus offices, classes and activities held prior to 10 AM have been canceled. Normal operations will resume at 10 AM. Essential personnel need to report to work.
Organizations:
- Cherokee Metropolitan District will open at 10 a.m.
- Compassion International – 2 Hours Late. Opening at 10 a.m.
- Focus on the Family – 2 Hours Late
- Pikes Peak Library District – All PPLD facilities will have a delayed opening of 11 a.m.
- Silver Key – 2 Hours Late
Churches/Synagogues:
- Church For All Nations – No prayer. Offices opening at 9 am
- Every Home for Christ – 2 Hours Late
- Mountain Springs Church – 2 Hours Late. No staff meeting
- New Life – Opening at 10 am
- Radiant Church – Opening at 11 am
- Vista Grande Baptist Church – 2 Hours Late
Businesses:
- Ent Credit Union – Opening at 9 am
