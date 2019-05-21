State could keep TABOR refunds with lawmaker referred ballot measure

COLORADO- While the weather may feel like it’s November, the next statewide election is still about five months away.

This legislative session, lawmakers referred two questions for this upcoming election’s ballot- one of those questions will ask your permission to keep refunds from the Taxpayers Bill of Rights (TABOR) to allocate towards transportation projects, public K-12 schools, and higher education.

The other question will deal with allowing sports betting and gambling.

While both of these ballot questions have yet to be signed by Governor Jared Polis, the Secretary of State’s office announced the names of these questions for your ballot earlier this week. The question relating to TABOR refunds will be known as Proposition CC and the sports betting question is Proposition DD.

“Our state budget’s up 1.4 billion dollars from last year, it’s up to 32.5 billion dollars total so I think permanently taking away our TABOR refunds won’t go over well with voters,” Michael Fields with Colorado Rising Action, a group opposing the measure, said.

Education groups in the state support the measure, arguing it would provide more funding to Colorado’s underfunded schools.

“This is a step in the right direction, for sure with a half a billion in the rears students that are now sophomores that are soon to be juniors have never had their education fully funded,” Phyllis Robinette, President of the Pikes Peak Education Association said.

Other local communities in the state have passed these “de-brucing” measures, named after the creator of TABOR Douglas Bruce.

In 2005, a similar, temporary measure passed in Colorado and voters approved the use for health care, education, transportation, and pensions for first responders.