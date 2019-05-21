Shuttle service to Pikes Peak summit returns Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS – Shuttle service to the summit of Pikes Peak will return Friday, May 24th.

First put into service in 2018, the temporary, complimentary shuttles are being reinstated due to limited parking space at the summit lot, according to the City of Colorado Springs. The limited parking space is due to the construction of the new Pikes Peak summit Complex.

Beginning Friday, those looking to access the summit will be directed to one of two available parking lots where they can catch a shuttle, which are 15-passenger vans. The lots are located at the 13-mile and 16-mile highway markers. The 16-mile lot is also known as “Devil’s Playground.” In July, the most popular month for visitors, a third lot will also be available at the 7-mile marker, according to the city.

The city said vehicles carrying people with mobility disabilities or children in car seats can will be given priority to park at the summit. Summit access cannot be guaranteed for any other vehicle, including motorcycles. People with mobility disabilities can use the shuttle but should notify staff at the Gateway so an ADA shuttle will be available at the shuttle lot. Pets and bicycles are not allowed on the shuttles.

The shuttle is expected to operate through mid-October, according to the City.

Visitors who don’t plan to reach the summit by car, like fisherman, hikers, and cyclists, can utilize the highway as normal.

Construction of the new Summit Complex is expected to last through the fall of 2020.

You can find the latest shuttle information here: www.coloradosprings.gov/pikespeakshuttle [coloradosprings.gov].