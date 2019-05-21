Prepare or pay: Have a plan before you hike Pikes Peak

PIKES PEAK – There is increased publicity happening to warn about some hefty fees for hikers getting stuck at the top of Pikes Peak. Information cards at visitor and information center, also signs at trailheads. “We need people to remember that Pikes Peak, even though it’s sitting here at the base with Colorado Springs, it’s still a 14er. They have to prepare,” said Pikes Peak America’s Mountain, Manager, Jack Glavan. The cards and signs show fees as high a $500 for people who reach the top and have not planned well for a way to get down.

Tens of thousands of people a year take on the challenge of hiking Pikes Peak. Mountain managers have plenty of examples of hikers who did not plan well. “We’ve had some that I can think of, start at noon, get up their about 9 or 10 o’clock at night. They don’t turn around,” said Glavan, “All of a sudden we get a call from the Sheriff’s Office saying we’ve got a hiker up on the summit.”

The $500 fee is assessed if staff has already gone home and are asked to return to help. The fee is $100 if the gates have closed but staff has not left for home.

The fees are to deal with poor planning, not emergencies. If someone is hurt or lost, Search and Rescue is dispatched at no charge.