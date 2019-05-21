Photos: Late May snow hits Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS – Most of us went to sleep hearing the sounds of trees crackling under the weight of heavy, wet snow. This morning people in eastern Colorado Springs, Falcon and beyond are digging out from an average of one foot of snow that fell overnight.

If you have photos to share, please send them to mypics@koaa.com or share on our Facebook page or on Twitter using @KOAA.

Strong winds in the morning will reduce visibility for any area seeing snow or even rain, with hydroplaning a danger in and around Pueblo and Canon City. Drier skies will slowly return through the afternoon, although a few scattered showers may be left behind in a few areas.

Get the latest forecast from the First Alert5 Weather Team

Download the First Alert5 Weather App and the News5 App