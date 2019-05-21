Photos: Late May snow hits Colorado

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
COLORADO SPRINGS – Most of us went to sleep hearing the sounds of trees crackling under the weight of heavy, wet snow. This morning people in eastern Colorado Springs, Falcon and beyond are digging out from an average of one foot of snow that fell overnight.

Strong winds in the morning will reduce visibility for any area seeing snow or even rain, with hydroplaning a danger in and around Pueblo and Canon City. Drier skies will slowly return through the afternoon, although a few scattered showers may be left behind in a few areas.

  • Broken Trees Old North End
