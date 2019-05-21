Parker man convicted of 36 child exploitation charges

PARKER – A Douglas County man was found guilty of several child exploration chargers after his wife found dozens of images of child pornography on his computer, the 15th Judicial District announced in a news release Tuesday.

A jury convicted 36-year-old John Arthur Murray on 36 counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Murray’s wife came across the images in 2017 while she was trying to download family photos from his hard drive.

According to the release, the now ex-wife contacted Parker police, whose investigators discovered more than 400 images of interested, including 35 images that depicted children previously identified as being victims of child pornography by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators said most of the images were of girls bewteen the ages of 13-15.

Murray’s sentencing is set for August 2.

(Author: Robert Garrison – KMGH)