LIVE BLOG: Heavy snow hits parts of southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS – Much of El Paso County and Teller County are experiencing a rare significant late-May snowstorm Tuesday morning.

Between road conditions and tree damage, this storm is dangerous. We’ll post a continuous list of information and updates throughout the morning in this story.

UPDATES:

6:59 a.m.

If you spot downed trees around the Colorado Springs area you can call 719-385-ROAD to report them. If you see one on a downed power line, stay away and call Colorado Springs Utilities at 719-448-4800 to report an outage. However, there might be a delay due to a high volume of reports.

For calls regarding tree limbs on electric lines or downed electric lines, our crews are on full dispatch currently and are actively responding as soon as they can. This effort also involves a full call out of our tree trimming resources. — Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) May 21, 2019

6:54 a.m.

Several flights at the Colorado Springs Airport are affected by the winter storm. Three arrivals into the COS Airport are delayed and three are canceled. Three departures are canceled and three departures are delayed.

6:49 a.m.

The News5 traffic network is now showing that it’s taking drivers more than an hour and a half to commute to Denver. The worst of the delays are happening on the north side of Colorado Springs until the top of Monument Hill. The I-25 gap remains mostly clear.

Now 1.5 hours to get to Tech Center Denver from downtown Colorado Springs, most of that is because of Monument Hill pic.twitter.com/B839bTs0YK — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) May 21, 2019

6:20 a.m.

CDOT has put the commercial chain law into effect on NB I-25 between Baptist Road and County Line Road. We’re beginning to see backups in northbound lanes.

6:12 a.m.

News5’s Shayla Girardin reports that Woodmen Road is slick in Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Fire Department is also reminding drivers to be sure to give first responders room to do their work, especially with slick conditions.

5:57 a.m.

CSPD is reporting that several vehicles are spun out on NB I-25 at the N. Nevada exit. This will likely prompt delays.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Spun out vehicles on NB I-25 at the Rockrimmon interchange blocking the right lane. https://t.co/F1APxCsMeH — KOAA News5 (@KOAA) May 21, 2019

5:52 a.m.

Many of the school districts on the north side of El Paso County are announcing closures. Academy District 20, Lewis-Palmer District 38 and Falcon District 49 are closed for the day. CLICK HERE to view the full list of closures and delays.

5:35 a.m.

News5’s Shayla Girardin reports that traffic is moving better on I-25 on the north side of Colorado Springs. She’s been scouting the interstate from the Baptist and Northgate exits. Side streets and main routes in Colorado Springs, Monument, Black Forest and Falcon are significantly more hazardous

Travel times through the Gap are pretty normal, only 3 minutes slower than normal, but you're adding about 15 minutes onto the drive time from downtown Springs to Denver since the roads are so slick across northern Colorado Springs pic.twitter.com/Xem1ZiExmw — Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) May 21, 2019

5 a.m.

I-25 is slushy and snow-covered north of the Garden of the Gods exit in Colorado Springs. South of there, conditions are wet.

The I-25 gap is in better shape than the north side of Colorado Springs, which is still experiencing heavy snow.

5:42 a.m.

Drivers should watch for abandoned cars along roads in Colorado Springs and on the north side of El Paso County. Many cars were stranded Monday night as conditions rapidly deteriorated in a band of heavy snow.

We’ve seen cars off the road at every exit. This is off Northgate. Stay off the roads if you can! @KOAA pic.twitter.com/JmvFciZl1a — Shayla Girardin (@shaylagthatsme) May 21, 2019

5:35 a.m.

News5’s Shayla Girardin is reporting better traffic flow on I-25 from her vantage point at the Baptist and I-25. Side streets in Colorado Springs remain hazardous while the snow continues to fall.

4:54 a.m.

The wet and heavy snow is weighing down tree branches, causing some to break. Be cautious while walking or driving. It’s also smart to move cars that are parked under trees to covered or open areas.

4:30 a.m.

News5’s Shayla Girardin says conditions are hazardous in the Monument area. She saw slick conditions on I-25 on the north side of Colorado Springs while she drove to the Baptist Road exit.

Cars off the road all across town! This is a look at conditions right off of Baptist. Slick and slow conditions this A.M. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/XQcL9h0y0U — Shayla Girardin (@shaylagthatsme) May 21, 2019

3:30 a.m.

El Paso County government officials are asking drivers to stay off the roads due to potentially dangerous conditions. Plow crews are reporting up to 8 inches of wet and heavy snow on some roads in areas of the county. Crews are currently focusing on priority one routes.

3 a.m.

A very strong snow band developed over El Paso County overnight and it’s still dropping significant snow over Colorado Springs at this time. Roads are snow-covered.