EAGLE COUNTY – Colorado State Patrol and CDOT tweeted that I-70 is closed in both directions in Glenwood Canyon due to a rockslide.

State Patrol reports the rockslide happened near milemarker 122, which is about 4 miles east of Glenwood Springs.

It is the second rockslide this year in Glenwood Canyon to close I-70. A rockslide in February forced a prolonged closure of the interstate and forced drivers to detour through Steamboat Springs and Highway 9.