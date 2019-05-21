Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Grab the swimsuit, YMCA pools to open as planned

COLORADO SPRINGS – Despite heavy snow in May, the unofficial start of summer is just a week away.

The YMCA of the Pikes Region says that the Portal Pool and Wilson Ranch Pool will open as planned on Saturday, May 24. However, the Prospect Lake and Monument Valley Pools will not open this summer because of renovations.

As for Monday’s snow, the Y says it was a surprise.

“I think this is the latest snow we’ve had, and to have snow when the pool’s already been prepped is very unusual,” said Jenna Press, director of marketing, YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region.

The pools are heated, and on Tuesday when News 5 stopped by, the temperature at Wilson Ranch was 62 degrees.

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay Sax

Lindsay produces the 6 p.m. newscasts on News 5. She has worked in Southern Colorado since Oct. 2016.
