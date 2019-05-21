Downed power line cause electrical fire in Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS – Investigators with the Colorado Springs Fire Department say they believe a downed power line is the cause of an electrical fire in the basement of a home Tuesday morning.

Firefighters didn’t see anything when they first arrived at the home on North Logan St. but later found smoke and flames inside the house.

It only took about six minutes for firefighters to extinguish the fire, but they faced a tricky situation in the back yard.

“It appears to be that a tree branch knocked it down on to a clothesline, which is an old existing metal type clothesline, which then contacted the home,” said Capt. Brian Vaughan.

No one was injured in the fire but power had to be shut off to the home.