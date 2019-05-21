Cheyenne Mountain Zoo staff awaits birth of giraffe calf!

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced this morning they have big news for the community as they “dust off the old birth cam in the giraffe barn.”

The organization will host an event at 2:30 p.m. to announce more information about the soon-to-be mom and the due date.

The zoo says the giraffe calves can fall nearly six feet when they’re born. The first thing viewers will see is the two front hooves emerging from the giraffe mom.

News5 will bring you the latest on this exciting announcement on-air, online and on our social channels.

Facebook: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Giraffe-lovers and zoo fans were thrilled last year to hear two giraffes were pregnant at the same time last summer. In the long-term it was a bittersweet event as one calf did not survive for long and it turns out the other female giraffe was never pregnant, instead staff stated there were two false positives for pregnancy.

Penny was born to mother Muzuki in June 2018 at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Unfortunately, staff made the difficult decision to euthanize Penny less than two months later as veterinarians performing surgery on an abscess in her abdomen found her medical condition was much worse than previously thought, including an infection that spread through her legs.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo was ranked sixth in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. The zoo’s Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit was also ranked fifth on the same list.

RELATED:

USA Today readers vote Cheyenne Mountain Zoo 6th best zoo in North America

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo euthanizes Penny the giraffe

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says giraffe not pregnant, tests were false positives