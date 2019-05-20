Weather closings and delays: Tuesday, May 21st

SOUTHERN COLORADO – While winter weather was predicted across the region Monday night into Tuesday morning, more snow has fallen in many areas than was expected.

Several school districts across the region have announced delayed starts or closures for Tuesday, May 21st.

You can find a current list of closures and delays below.

Schools:

Academy District 20 – 2 Hours Late

Cripple Creek-Victor – 2 Hours Late

District 49 – 2 Hours Late. FHS will follow delay: No E-Learning day at FHS Tuesday. SSAE is on virtual learning schedule.

Edison 54JT – 2 Hours Late

Miami-Yoder District JT-60 – 2 Hours Late. Due to muddy roads.

Peyton 23JT – Closed

Private and Charter Schools:

Banning Lewis Academy – 2 Hours Late

Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning – 2 Hours Late

Thomas Maclaren School – 2 Hours Late. All Oral Evaluations scheduled for Tuesday, May 21, 2019 between 8:05 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. will be rescheduled.

Organizations:

Pikes Peak Library District – All PPLD facilities will have a delayed opening of 11 a.m.

Churches/Synagogues:

Church For All Nations – No prayer. Offices opening at 9 am

Every Home for Christ – 2 Hours Late

Mountain Springs Church – 2 Hours Late. No staff meeting.

Vista Grande Baptist Church – 2 Hours Late

Military:

US Air Force Academy – 2 hrs late for non-mission-essential staff

Businesses

