COLORADO SPRINGS – Police say a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver closed southbound I-25 just north of the Uintah Street exit early Monday morning.

As of 12:30 a.m., southbound I-25 was closed at Uintah.

Police said they received reports of a driver going northbound in the southbound lanes of I-25 prior to the crash.

