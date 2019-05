JEFFERSON COUNTY – The semi driver accused of causing a fiery crash last month on I-70 that killed four people is now out of jail.

23-year-old Rogel Aguilera-Mederos posted the $400,000 bond Saturday night.

He is charged with vehicular homicide, assault, and attempted assault.

According to court documents, Mederos told police he lost control after his breaks failed and that he didn’t drive off the road because he didn’t want to roll the truck.

A preliminary hearing will be held on July 11th.