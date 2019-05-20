Scott Elementary School students raise money for injured Officer Cem Duzel

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Scott Elementary School ALPHAS made a big donation to the Colorado Springs Police Protection Association.

The money they raised will help inured CSPD Officer Cem Duzel, who was critically wounded in a shootout with a suspect back in August.

The ALPHAS are students who have identified leadership qualities but don’t necessarily fall into leadership roles like student council. They also sent cards to Officer Duzel.

”This was a chance for the kids to learn some leadership lessons, learn some organizational lessons,

but also have their efforts go for a greater good,” said Jennifer Radford, Scott Elementary School Principal.

Officer Duzel continues his recovery at a Denver area hospital.