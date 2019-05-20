Multi-vehicle crash closes EB I-70 at Silverthorne

DENVER — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are currently closed at Silverthorne after a multi-car accident just east of the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnels earlier Monday afternoon. Crews are working to remove the wreckage and the highway is still closed as of 3:50 p.m.

Several vehicles were involved in the crash, some laying on their side. It’s unknown if there were any injuries.

There is no estimated time on when the lanes will reopen. The alternate routes are tricky and in some ways, it may be better to just find somewhere to settle and wait for the interstate to reopen. You can get off of I-70 and take CO 9 north to Hwy 40 and take 40 east. You can also take CO 9 south over Hoosier Pass and over to US 285 and head east. Keep in mind that Hoosier Pass can be very rough in the snow with its hairpin curves.



Conditions are snowpacked and icy as a spring storm moves in.

A Winter Storm Warning was issued for the mountains of Summit and Eagle counties is in for 8 to 18 inches of snow accumulation.

Chain and traction laws are in effect on I-70 in the mountain corridor.

Read more from author Robert Garrison