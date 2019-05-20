Monument Board of Trustees to vote on 90-day Kratom ban Monday night

MONUMENT – The Monument Board of Trustees is expected to vote on an emergency ban on Kratom Monday night.

Kratom is legal in the United States. However, the Drug Enforcement Agency deemed the substance as a “drug of concern” amid concerns the substance can lead to “psychotic symptoms and psychological and physiological dependence.” Kratom has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The emergency ordinance would impose a 90-day moratorium, banning approval of permits, licenses or town approval for any business that sells Kratom. If passed, the ordinance would not revoke previously issued permits or licenses to businesses that sell Kratom.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment restricted the sale of the substance in the Mile High City in 2017.

Kratom is often used in pill or liquid form with users reporting similar effects to opioids when it comes to pain relief. Many people report using Kratom to treat pain or to reduce or stop using opioids.

The board’s meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. and the ordinance is the last item on the meeting’s agenda.