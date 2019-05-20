Man to serve prison time for scheme involving Fountain residents

EL PASO COUNTY- Michael Lemay, the man who pleaded to guilty to scamming Fountain residents out of thousands of dollars, will spend the next several years in prison.

On Monday, El Paso County Judge Thomas Kelly Kane handed down the sentence of 8 years in the Department of Corrections, with 239 days of already served time credited.

“These are real victims with real pain,” said Kelly while explaining the sentence to Lemay, “they are simply suffering from your criminal behavior.”

Four victims spoke in court Monday, including Colm McCormack, who said Lemay took thousands of dollars away from his family in a similar case in 2005.

McCormack appeared in court to show his support for the most recent victims.

When McCormack spoke in the courtroom, he asked the judge for a maximum sentence of 10 years.

“It made us feel stupid,” McCormack told the court. “We don’t believe that he’s repenting or sorry for his actions.”

After the hearing, McCormack said he doesn’t hold anger toward Lemay, and that he feels the sentence is appropriate.

“I feel good about it. If that’s what justice is, as a victim, I’m not financially compensated but the public’s protected,” said McCormack.

During Monday’s court hearing, Deputy District Attorney Bradon Willms pointed out Lemay gambled $98,000 of the money he stole in Cripple Creek. Additionally, Lemay owes more than $167,000 to victims in El Paso County.

Lemay admitted to having a gambling problem in court as he apologized for his actions.

“I know a statement will not take the pain away,” Lemay said.

Part of Lemay’s reasoning for his gambling was to help his two kids that he shares with an ex-wife.

When the judge asked him if he was up to date on his child support payments, his ex-wife shouted from the back of the courtroom saying he was not current. The judge told Samantha Hugh there are steps to take when speaking in court.

Still, Hugh felt Lemay’s apology wasn’t genuine, and she still doesn’t understand his actions.

“I feel like he was just playing a part to try and get the lesser sentence,” Hugh said.

Lemay’s sister also spoke at Monday’s court hearing. She asked the judge for some sort of rehabilitation for him.